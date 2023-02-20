Minneapolis considers making snow removal the city’s responsibility

Minnesotans know that shoveling the sidewalk can be a pain, especially with all the snow we’ve gotten this year. But some Minneapolis residents could soon get some help.

The city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee is now looking at ways that a city-run sidewalk plowing and snow removal program might work.

Currently, the city gives residents 24 hours to clear their sidewalks after a snowfall.

The committee approved a study of municipal snow and ice removal programs that could be put into effect by 2027. That study looked at ways the city could take responsibility for maintaining sidewalks in the winter, meaning residents would be off the hook for the unpleasant chore.

According to the city, since 2016, there have been more than 23,000 properties with sidewalk complaints, with compliance varying and fees generally impacting minority residents in a disproportionate manner.

An icy sidewalk is seen in Minneapolis on Feb. 19, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

Minneapolis’ goal is to create accessible sidewalks for all citizens, including older residents and those with disabilities that could make shoveling even more difficult.

“For one, it makes the sidewalks safer for all the runners who are out here running and it also takes the load off the people who don’t have the ability to go do that. It makes is safer for them,” resident Lauren Feely said.

“I think that would be amazing for people like me who like to run outside, it wouldn’t be as big of a deal. I just have worry about bundling up and not as much about falling,” resident Matthew Sturgeon added.

Minneapolis said that, in the winter of 2021, there were 4,500 unshoveled sidewalks. The new directive aims to gain more information about the city’s sidewalks and how to make the city more walkable overall.