Minneapolis, communities across the country remember George Floyd 5 years later

Yellow roses were scattered as tokens of remembrance across a mural depicting George Floyd’s face at the South Minneapolis intersection where he was murdered by a police officer five years ago on Sunday.

People from across the country gathered at 38th and Chicago, known as George Floyd Square, to mark five years since his death on May 25, 2020.

Cynthia Dawson and her grandson, Marreece Dawson, live blocks from the 5-year-old memorial outside the former Cup Foods store and stopped by on Sunday.

“It’s difficult because it’s a memory that will never be erased,” Cynthia Dawson said.

“Never and it’s so close to home… You know, it was senseless that this all started over possibly a fake $20 bill.”

A bystander captured 46-year-old George Floyd’s final moments as his life faded under the weight of a police officer’s knee. Those nine minutes and 29 seconds brought the world to its feet.

Preaching to those gathered five years later, Pastor Curtis Farrar with Worldwide Outreach for Christ recalled leaving his nearby church on that Memorial Day without a clue of what was to come.

“By the time we got home, someone called and told us they killed him… And from that time on, I began to see and feel the anger,” Farrar said.

The pastor also expressed appreciation for “…all of the change that’s been made since this happened,” and he thanked the few Minneapolis Police officers who came to hear his Sunday morning message.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke at a press conference in Houston, where Floyd grew up.

RELATED: George Floyd’s family continues to push for change 5 years after his murder

“You can’t hide it, I don’t care where you’re at. Everyone’s seen that video,” he said.

“And I tell people this all the time, Ahmaud Arbery, he was the charcoal, Breonna Taylor, she was the lighter fluid, and George, he was the flame that set this world on fire.”

In a statement on Sunday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has been rebuilding the system that failed Floyd, writing that since then, “…We created stronger oversight, overhauled our use of force policy, changed how officers are trained and hired, and rethought how we respond to people in crisis. We’ve made progress, but the work is far from over.”

“So I’m hopeful for the future, that as the years go on, that people here can continue to heal together, the police and the community together,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said late last week.

This weekend of events at George Floyd Square, hosted by Rise & Remember, wraps up Sunday night with a candlelight vigil.

See Mayor Frey’s full statement below:

“Five years ago today, George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer. That moment shook our city and our country — and it demanded that we change.

Since then, our city has come together to push not just for reform, but to rebuild the system. We created stronger oversight, overhauled our use of force policy, changed how officers are trained and hired, and rethought how we respond to people in crisis. We’ve made progress, but the work is far from over.

Change on this scale is never easy. It requires time, resources, and commitment. And it requires that we stand by that commitment when we lose support from our federal partners. We have a responsibility not just to the city, but to a nation that is watching Minneapolis to see if police reform can survive a White House that is rooting for its failure. At a time when the federal government is fighting to roll our progress back, cities like Minneapolis have to lead the way forward.

We owe that to George Floyd and his family, our Black and Brown neighbors, and to everyone who has felt the weight of injustice and demanded better.

The work continues. And Minneapolis will keep showing what’s possible when a city commits not just to saying the right thing, but to doing the right thing.”