Minneapolis Civil Rights director resigns after less than a year with the city

Minneapolis Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips is leaving the city after less than a year on the job.



The city announced Phillips’ resignation in a news release Friday afternoon, adding that she is leaving to become Assistant City Administrator for the City of Oakland, California.



“I am proud of the accomplishments the Civil Rights Department has been able to achieve during my tenure,” Phillips said in a statement. “This decision is not a reflection of that work. It’s for me to realize a professional dream.”



Phillips came to Minneapolis last summer after serving as Oakland’s inaugural Inspector General, overseeing police reforms.



5 INVESTIGATES asked Phillips how long she planned to stay in Minneapolis during her first full-length TV interview last year.



“I am committed to doing this work,” Phillips said. “As long as I am able to continue to do it in a way that aligns with what we need to do — missions, visions and values — I’ll be here.”



But Phillips was also blunt about the challenges she faced in Minneapolis, navigating a backlog of police conduct review cases.



While speaking at the national conference of the Association of Local Government Affairs (ALGA) in May, Phillips described the situation she inherited as an “ish storm.”



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey credited Phillips for largely eliminating the backlog of reviews and said he understood that she was leaving for a “major career opportunity.”



5 INVESTIGATES has learned former California Congresswoman Barbara Lee personally called Phillips and asked her to return to Oakland. Lee was inaugurated as that city’s new mayor earlier this month.

Minneapolis has appointed Kaela McConnon Diarra, Deputy Director of Civil Rights, to serve as the department’s interim director as the city conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.