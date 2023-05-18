Minneapolis city, organization leaders announce downtown summer events Thursday

Community leaders have announced events happening in the downtown area of Minneapolis this summer early Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, members of the Minneapolis downtown council, the Superintendent for the city’s Park and Recreation Board, and leaders of the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Lynx and Target, are expected to attend a news conference with Mayor Jacob Frey announcing the events.

Earlier this month, Taste of Minnesota announced it will be held in the downtown Minneapolis area after it was discontinued in 2016.

Steve Cramer, the current President and CEO of the Minneapolis downtown Council and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement district, was not listed as an event attendee, however, he spoke at the start of the news conference. In April, it was announced that Cramer will be retiring in December.

During Cramer’s tenure, the organization and roughly 450 members and stakeholders focused on downtown’s ability to attract new businesses, employees and residents. There are 56,748 residents within downtown’s five neighborhoods, and more than 8.5 million people attended events downtown last year.

Despite information from studies done by the council, the city has seen consolidations and businesses move out of the downtown area.

In March, the foreclosed Hilton Hotel was auctioned to an attorney representing Wells Fargo Bank. In addition, AT&T announced in early April that it is moving out of its downtown office. As previously reported, the company will be relocating to a Bloomington building by the end of August.

However, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month, Wells Fargo decided to consolidate its corporate offices in the Twin Cities – it will be leaving the south Minneapolis campus and St. Louis Park office and move to one of three locations – two of which are in downtown Minneapolis.

Also this month, Northstar East – a former vacant office building – was bought by Sherman Associates for $9 million in order to make new apartments.

