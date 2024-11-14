Minneapolis City Council to vote on creating a labor standards board during Thursday meeting

If passed, a board made of 15 people – employers, employees and policy experts – would be created. The board would then advise councilors on labor policies throughout the city.

Minneapolis city councilors are expected to vote on establishing a labor standards board on Thursday.

The move comes after years of discussion and rallies, as well as during a year marked by several labor disputes.

While some support the idea; some business owners are pushing back.

Those behind the push to make the board a reality say this has been a work in progress for two years, saying it would ensure that the nuances throughout each specific industry can be examined, adding it would also create an opportunity for workers and businesses to come together.

However, those against the board say they have concerns for business owners, worrying the board could lead to more regulations and costs that they can’t afford. A letter to councilors from a handful of business owners call the idea of the board unbalanced and overreaching. They add with businesses already trying to survive in a post-pandemic world with rising inflation costs, the potential new board “threatens the existence of restaurants.”

“Additional regulation pushed by the board would only make it harder to operate. We operate on very thing to little margins, and any additional cost could force us to close our doors,” said Pedro Wolcott, a chef at Guacaya Bistreaux.

At least three councilors are behind the board getting the green light on Thursday, but the rest of the council will be voting during its meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. If it gets passed, it will head to Mayor Jacob Frey’s desk.

Check back for updates.