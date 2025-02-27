Minneapolis City Council to get briefing on settlement with DOJ during Thursday meeting

The Minneapolis City Council has a packed agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

Among the items listed is a settlement between the city, the city’s police department and the Justice Department. Councilors also have some unfinished business to address, with the redevelopment of George Floyd Square, which is first up.

During the meeting, councilors could vote to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto. He says it’s time to move forward at George Floyd Square, and that the repeated delays are unacceptable.

In addition, councilors could also take action to press ahead with their own studies on the proposed pedestrian plaza concept, which would turn part of Chicago Avenue into a pedestrian mall, cutting off traffic. However, some neighbors don’t like that idea, according to a recent city survey. A state law also prevents a pedestrian plaza from being built if more than half of the neighboring property owners object to the plan.

Councilors will also be briefed Thursday on the status of the U.S. Justice Department’s settlement with the city and the Minneapolis Police Department. A federal investigation that began after Floyd’s murder found the city’s police department engaged in a pattern of racist and abusive behavior.

While a settlement was reached in January, its exact terms aren’t known – only that it could involve “use of force” policy changes and bias awareness training. It also may overlap with police reforms ordered by the state.

However, the federal settlement still needs approval from a judge. And, just last week, a judge agreed to temporarily pause proceedings while the new U.S. Attorney General gets up to speed on the case.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have more during the Midday newscast.