Minneapolis City Council member’s proposal to transfer $1.1M for violence intervention to Hennepin County sparks heated debate

A proposal by members of a Minneapolis City Council committee to transfer more than $1 million worth of funding for violence intervention work from the city to Hennepin County was forwarded on Monday to the full council.

In a split vote, including an absent city council member who earlier stood in support of Council Member Robin Wonsley, the resolution was forwarded without recommendation.

How that money is spent and which groups receive it has been a contentious issue at City Hall.

On Sunday, the former director of the Neighborhood Safety Department (NSD), who recently resigned, first told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she got pushback from some on the council, particularly Wonsley, after she raised concerns spending wasn’t being properly documented by violence interrupter organizations.

During the Monday Budget Committee meeting, staff from NSD told members that work is ongoing through partnerships with violence interrupter groups right now but would be halted if funding were transferred to the county.

The resolution was met with heat from Rev. Jerry McAfee, the founder of the violence interrupter group 21 Days of Peace.

“I need you all to get your fire back for why you ran in the first place. And take care of the needs of our people,” he said, speaking to the dais after they called a recess over his interruption.

Rev. McAfee approached the microphone just after members began introducing the resolution.

The resolution came within weeks of contracts being awarded to violence interrupter groups for 2025 and others being notified they wouldn’t get one. Echoing similar statements from city leadership, McAfee claimed the move would favor organizations close to the council members asking for the transfer.

“It’s a game and a gimmick, and we’re not for it,” he said.

Office of Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette addressed those questions in an earlier press conference.

“As a leader, sometimes you have to tell people you’re close to, ‘No, you didn’t get the job. No, you didn’t get the contract.’ But that’s leadership, and this is a transparent, accountable process,” Barnette said.

“Unfortunately, several council members chose to only support the efforts that would benefit them or their favorite nonprofit,” he added.

Asked during a separate press conference, Wonsley called those claims “a really gross mischaracterization.”

“I would say there’s no evidence of that,” she said.

Then, asked for the reason behind the timing of the resolution, she responded, “Two years’ worth of effort is the reason why now, two years worth of attempting to get corrective action.”

Members supporting the resolution, including Council President Elliot Payne, said low staffing in NSD and continued “mismanagement” of these contracts by city administration led them to this point.

They emphasized the transfer of funds would be a temporary move for 2025.

“Recognizing as we go into another year, we have the option to not repeat those same mistakes, and it would be irresponsible of us to maintain the status quo when we have an option. That option is a partnership with the county that is more than willing to work with us,” Wonsley said.

In a letter sent to the City Council on the issue, Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said, “We welcome the opportunity to deepen our partnership with the City of Minneapolis in pursuit of our shared goals related to gun violence.”

When asked, Moriarty’s office would not expressly confirm support of the resolution, referring back to the letter.

The full City Council is expected to take up the resolution on Thursday.