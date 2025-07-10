Minneapolis City Council may approve traffic safety camera contract during Thursday meeting

The Minneapolis City Council could give the green light to red light cameras as soon as Thursday as they aim to make streets safer.

If approved, these cameras would likely go up at busy intersections – with more than 50 potential locations. Last year, the city said about 80% of fatal crashes involved speeding, so the thought is cameras could help turn that around.

Now, the City Council is planning to authorize the contract with a company called Novoaglobal for the speed and red-light camera pilot program on Thursday. The current plan would have the program start with speed cameras at five intersections and then expand up to 42 locations. The pilot could also expand to red light cameras through July 2029, with a price tag of $12 million.

If someone is caught speeding, the driver will be given a warning for the first time, but the second time could cost $40.

“We’re not taking pictures of anyone – they can’t be used for anything else,” said Ethan Fawley, the program coordinator for Vision Zero. You can find more information about the traffic safety camera pilot program and Vision Zero by CLICKING HERE and HERE.

Councilors will take up the plan at Thursday’s meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Public Service Center. CLICK HERE for the full meeting agenda. Check back for updates.