Minneapolis City Council committee supports after-action review of police handling of case

A Minneapolis City Council committee voted Tuesday afternoon to advance a motion that would request the City Auditor conduct a review of the police department’s handling of the Allison Lussier case.

“Since her death, family members, community members, and domestic violence advocates, have been demanding officials to look into the circumstances surrounding her death,” said Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley. “They have raised concerns as to whether actions or inactions taken by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contributed to her death or have negatively impacted her family’s ability to receive justice that they deserve.”

Back in February 2024, Lussier, 47, was found dead in her North Loop apartment.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, discovering drugs in her system and finding that she suffered a subdural hematoma on her skull. The manner of death was ruled as “undetermined,” according to MPD.

Lussier’s family said she was the victim of repeat domestic violence, reports had been made to police and they feel the department didn’t properly handle the incidents nor thoroughly investigate her death.

“Allison was loved,” said Jana Williams, Lussier’s aunt who has advocated for outside review. “If we can have accountability within Minneapolis PD, I’m hoping to God this doesn’t happen to another human being.”

“This case has been challenging for the investigators and for the prosecutors that have been assigned to collaborate throughout this investigation,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief O’Hara strongly defended the department’s handling of the previous domestic violence calls and the current death investigation.

“I understand this case has generated significant frustration and it’s exacerbated grief among those who knew Allison,” Chief O’Hara said. “Despite what is being said, our police officers and our investigators care very deeply about finding justice for Allison.”

City Council President Elliott Payne supported the outside review of MPD’s handling of the case, response to previous calls for service and the death investigation.

“We really need to instill a culture of accountability at the city of Minneapolis, and we all need culture of accountability across our whole criminal justice system, we failed Allison,” said Payne.

Police said they turned over the case file in Lussier’s death to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

“Developing a chargeable case has been – and continues to be – our focus since the original case file was submitted to our office. We remain committed to our work on this case and to supporting Allison’s family throughout this painful process,” the HCAO wrote in a statement.

The City Council is expected to vote again Thursday morning to approve the motion to ask the City Auditor to conduct an after-action review of the case.