Minneapolis church celebrating 175 years

University Baptist Church in Dinkytown was formed when the state was still a territory.

This weekend, the Minneapolis church celebrated its 175th anniversary.

With each note sung on Sunday, voices amplified University Baptist Church’s legacy.

“There’s not a whole lot of churches in Minneapolis that have been around for 175 years and still have a vital ministry,” Rev. Doug Donley, paster at the church, said.

It’s a congregation that’s grown since 1850 and a foundation that carries a heavy weight.

“The church was founded by a group of 10 individuals, primarily abolitionists,” Jean Lubke, congregation president, said.

“How do you wrestle with the fact that we own this property and our Dakota friends were robbed of this land that was sacred to them? And so, as we look forward to exploring what sacred means, now we need to look at with, look at it with that lens of reparations and honesty and truthful inquiry,” Rev. Donley said.

The church has changed its name three times, but certain aspects have remained unchanged.

“We have been a church that has fought the battle for justice all along,” Lubke added.

In the 1960s, the pastor at University Baptist Church marched in Selma, Ala., for civil and voting rights. In 1992, the church welcomed its first woman and openly lesbian pastor.

Now, it has received a proclamation from the Minneapolis mayor deeming July 13, 2025, as University Baptist Church Day.

Donley said, “We hope that the future is bright for not only for us, but for the whole state.”

The celebration continues on Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is having a block party to celebrate the 175th anniversary.