Minneapolis business leaders start petition opposing proposed Labor Standards Board

Many business organizations in Minneapolis have started an online petition opposing the City Council’s recent vote to create a 15-person Labor Standards Board to oversee minimum wage laws, employee benefits and training.

Loon Café owner Tim Mahoney told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the plan is get enough signatures to convince Mayor Jacob Frey to veto the recently approved measure.

“If we can get 2,000 signatures, get them to his office, he says he will veto it. Maybe he won’t, maybe he will,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney says the city already has a competitive minimum wage ordinance when held against comparable cities. He fears the newly approved Labor Standards Board could drive small businesses and paying customers out of the city.

“It’s not just about the restaurant industry. It’s about small businesses and businesses as a whole in Minneapolis,” Mahoney said. “By midnight, customers are hitting the road. We used to have to kick people out of here at 2 in the morning. It’s just not that way anymore. And why?”

Michael Rubke supports the Labor Standards Board. He said it is something that’s been promised by Frey and other city leaders.

“It’s really important that we get this passed. This is one of those rare opportunities where the workers, the working class, get an equal voice at the table with the business owners,” Rubke said. “This is about the Labor Standards Board, something he promised. Just make sure he knows that. He promised this.”

In a statement, Mayor Frey’s office said, “Mayor Frey has long been a champion of a balanced, fair, and equitable Labor Standards Board — but the Council’s proposal isn’t that. The mayor is meeting with stakeholders from the business and labor communities to determine next steps.”