Minneapolis begins year with ‘significant decrease’ in violent crime

City officials in Minneapolis on Tuesday reported a “significant” decrease in some violent crime so far in 2025 compared to the same point in 2024.

In a press release from Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, the city cited, in part, a 47% drop in robberies, a 40% decrease in carjackings, and 32% fewer shooting victims.

The statistics follow a downward trend seen in 2024. The difference so far this year is that there have been fewer homicides as well.

Asked if the data signals the city has turned a corner, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “I would say the police department has turned a corner, which is a very, very necessary part of trying to keep crime under control.”

“Number one, I think the police officers here are in a much better place than when I got here two and a half years ago.”

For the first time since 2019, MPD hired more officers than it lost in 2024, Chief O’Hara reported.

“So the net gain at the end of the year was 38 for sworn positions and still in their training. Today, already, year to date, we have a net gain greater than that. I think there are about 40 — is the net gain of new hires for sworn positions,” he said, adding that the department remained about 200 officers short as of this report.

“So, it’s an uphill battle to try and rebuild.”

That climb continues in 2025. Although violent crime is down, it has so far outpaced 2019, which is the year before crime skyrocketed and officers started leaving in mass.

The chief said the city recently caught a glimpse of that era, though.

“Minneapolis had an entire week with no one shot, which had not happened since week 11 of 2019,” he shared.

“So, you know, I’m not saying that things are better; I’m saying that is a good thing.”

O’Hara, in part, credited a significant drop in juvenile violence since the implementation of MPD’s “Curfew Task Force” last summer.

“We’re especially developing trust with, you know, these parents of some of these kids that are most violent and most active,” he said.

“So those are all very, very positive,” he continued, adding, “I am concerned because this is fragile.”

“I’m cautiously optimistic because we are not out of the woods yet.”

The city regularly updates crime statistics on its Crime Dashboard.