Minneapolis and state leaders prepare for possible Derek Chauvin pardon

Multiple sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard, Mayor Jacob Frey and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt have all been briefed on preparations for possible civil unrest if President Donald Trump pardons former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for his federal conviction of killing George Floyd.

When asked by White House reporters in March about pardoning Chauvin, President Trump replied, “No, I have not heard about that.”

Sources also told KSTP the Minnesota Department of Corrections is ready to pick up Chauvin at a federal penitentiary in Arizona, and bring him back to Oak Park Heights Prison in Minnesota to serve the remainder of his 22-and-a-half-year sentence.

Over the weekend, Attorney General Ellison told MSNBC that Chauvin will not be set free.

“He still owes Minnesota 22-and-a-half years. And, he’s going to do it either in Minnesota or somewhere, but he’s not getting out,” said Ellison.

Then, on Monday, when asked about the possibility of a pardon, Gov. Walz told reporters, “No indication whether they’re going to do it, or not, but I think it behooves us to be prepared for it. With this presidency, it seems like something they would do.”

Sources also said the city of Minneapolis is almost certain that next week, the U.S. Department of Justice will file a petition with the court to end the consent decree over reform at MPD.

If that happens, sources said the city would file a brief challenging the DOJ’s filing, and it could then take up to six weeks to get a ruling from the judge.