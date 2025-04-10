Minneapolis' 100-year-old Woman's Club needs $5-6 million to avoid expected May closure, president says

The president of the 100-year-old Woman’s Club in Minneapolis’ Loring Park says it would take a $5-6 million donation to keep the doors open, and aside from honoring a scheduled wedding, the club has canceled bookings beyond May.

“There’s always a little optimism somewhere, you know; there’s always, you know; maybe there’s an angel,” President Lois Carlson said.

The Woman’s Club was established in 1907, and it’s been in its current location on Oak Grove Street since 1928.

“The 97th anniversary of the opening was just a month or so ago,” Carlson said. “If these walls could only talk.”

The club had about 1,400 members at its height, Carlson said.

Now, in 2025, they’re down to 280, and the doors will likely shut for good at the end of May.

“It’s very difficult. You know, it really is,” she said.

Carlson said the club saw a resurgence in membership and funding in the couple of years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had some COVID funding from the COVID sources, and we did a lot of fundraising in 2020, ’21, ’22, ’23. We raised a total of four-and-a-half million dollars,” she said.

“We were on a roll with a capital campaign, and then the bonding bill with the Legislature was cut.”

That $5 million disappointment marked the beginning of the end, according to Carlson.

The club has also seen a roughly $400,000 loss from donor contributions, and the building is in need of quite a few repairs, she added.

“I think that there’s been a sea change here in 2025. I think this is the year that many not-for-profit organizations are struggling,” Carlson said.

Meanwhile, two of the club’s directors, including Executive Director Kevin Winge, submitted their resignations recently, a spokesperson confirmed.

Asked for the reasoning, Carlson said, “I think they really ran out of steam.”

“They really were ready to, I think, mobilize us more in the community and not-for-profit direction, and that was very exciting. But it’s not an easy step.”

Winge and Director of Strategic Growth Jennifer Van Wyk did not return a request for comment.

“It’s one of those stories of, you know, turnarounds don’t always work,” Carlson concluded.

A majority of club members would have to approve the sale of the building before that decision was official.

That vote is scheduled for later this month.

The Board has not yet settled on a possible buyer, Carlson said.