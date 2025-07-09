Millions of funding dollars for Minnesota schools in limbo

Federal education funding on hold

Millions of dollars for Minnesota schools are up in the air after the U.S. Department of Education missed a July 1 deadline to release the money.

The federal agency said on their website, there will be changes to how the $6 billion in taxpayer dollars are allocated.

Congress already approved the funding, but federal officials are withholding it pending review.

$7.2 million in federal funding is frozen for St. Paul public schools, making them one of at least 45 districts waiting for answers.

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley explained that if they lose this money, it could lead to more budget cuts.

“We just approved our budget based on the promise from the federal government they were going to send those dollars to us,” she said.

She said the money goes toward training and salary for teachers, teaching kids English and before and after school programs.

“After school activities and summer programming, that really allows us to make sure that we are eliminating those, what we call opportunity gaps,” she said. “There are families that certainly have money in their pocketbooks that can pay for that and there are many of our families that cannot afford that. We want to be able to offer those affordable options.”

The St. Paul school district recently approved its $1 billion budget for the upcoming school year, but it came with tens of millions of dollars in cuts.

“We had $51.1 million in reductions. So suddenly, when you’re adding another $7.2 million of reductions and lack of funding within that same school year. It creates a significant detriment as you’re trying to plan to support your 34,000 students,” Dr. Stanley said.

According to the district, they serve at least 10,000 students who are English learners.

She explained that the district is reallocating funds for the time being, but it’s not a long-term solution.

“We are just really hoping that they hear us, that they truly listen and understand that our children deserve this money,” Dr. Stanley said. “

The Minnesota Department of Education estimates that $74 million is at risk for districts across the state.

Officials sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education urging them to approve the funding before the July 1 deadline.

The MN DOE commissioner wrote in the letter, “The current delay is creating unnecessary uncertainty.” He added that funding is a critical resource for low-income students in both urban and rural Minnesota, career and technical education, adult basic education, and teacher training.

On June 30, state leaders received a message from a no-reply federal department email stating that they’re reviewing the funding.

“Given the change in Administrations, the Department is reviewing the FY 2025 funding for the grant program(s), and decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming academic year. Accordingly, the Department will not be issuing Grant Award Notifications obligating funds for these programs on July 1 prior to completing that review. The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities,” the automated message said from the U.S. Department of Education.

Those priorities outlined on the department’s website cite “evidence-based literacy, expanding education choice and returning education to the state.”

The Minneapolis Public School district said in a statement they’re missing $4.5 million dollars, but they remain hopeful those funds will be released.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the U.S. Department of Education to get more information on a timeline, but we are awaiting a response.

Minneapolis Public Schools full statement:

“Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), like other school districts around the country, has been monitoring federal announcements and working closely with partners like the Minnesota Department of Education to plan and respond appropriately. Last week we learned that the US Department of Education has not yet provided states with funding for several federal programs including Titles I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, and IV-B for the 2025-2026 school year, even though the funding has already been appropriated by Congress. MPS expects to receive a total of approximately $4.5 million in the 2025-2026 school year from several of these programs which are planned for expenses including staffing to reduce class sizes, professional development activities, support for students learning English, and other activities. We remain hopeful that the US Department of Education will release the funds so we can continue serving our students and operating as planned for this fiscal year.”