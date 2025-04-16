Millions in funding for non-public schools in jeopardy under Walz’s budget

State funding that helps non-public schools with essential expenses like busing and textbooks is in jeopardy for the first time in more than 50 years under a budget proposal from Governor Tim Walz that is making its way through the state legislature.

“For over 50 years, we’ve had the support of our local government making sure students have the essentials,” says Tricia Menzhuber, principal of St. John Paul II Catholic School in northeast Minneapolis. “So we are not talking about extras or things that would be paid by tuition. These are just things like textbooks, nursing support for immunization, some basic guidance counseling that really makes a huge impact at St. Paul John the Second Catholic School.”

She points out that school nurses help carry out state-mandated immunization programs.

The governor proposes cutting $109 million in aid to non-public schools over the next two years to focus funding on public schools. The proposal has support from Senate Democrats and the state’s major teachers’ union, Education Minnesota. The fate of the proposed cut is less certain in the House where Republicans and Democrats share power.

Menzhuber says one major area of impact would be on busing. Many of her students from low-income families rely on public school transportation to get kids to and from school.

“I would say transportation is one of the largest barriers our students face,” she says. “Often the families are either working long hours, sharing a car or they just don’t have money for transportation, and so buses are an essential service, so none of those families would be able to access us.”

Arsema Mesfun is an eighth grade student at St. John Paul II Catholic School and an example of how non-public schools are not just attended by wealthy families.

“My family really loves this school,” she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday. “All of my siblings went to this school.”

She says her parents work hard to pay for her to attend a non-public school because they like the smaller class sizes that enhance learning.

”Sometimes my parents work double shifts to pay for this, so it’s just very hard because busing helps us so much by just getting us home. We can do our homework.”

Mesfun says it would get much tougher for her parents if funding for busing and textbooks is eliminated.



The legislature has a May 19 deadline to pass a budget during the regular session.

Principal Menzhuber says she hopes lawmakers see the value in helping non-public schools, as they have since 1969.

“We have tens of thousands of students that don’t go to public schools, but our commitment has been to every child receiving the essentials for their education,” she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.