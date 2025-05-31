Milaca teen injured in state trooper-involved crash improving, but faces long road ahead

For Blayke Mostad, this was more than just a social media post from his hospital room.

It was a kind of life affirmation.

“Hey, everybody, I just want to thank you for your love and support,” he said. “I’m working hard at breaking out of here.”

The 17-year-old’s sister, Baylie Lesnick, posted the clip weeks after he was critically injured in April in Sherburne County during a state trooper-involved crash.

Initially, his family and his doctors feared he would not survive; he had brain and spinal cord injuries, and his legs were crushed.

“One of the first conversations I had with the family, being I wasn’t sure if this was going to be a survivable injury,” says Dr. Ashley Bjorklund, the medical director of the Pediatric ICU at Hennepin County Medical Center. “There were a lot of times it was touch and go, and he has impressed all of us with his ability to continue to recover.”

Fifty-one days later, Mostad is sitting up in bed and talking to his family and his medical team.

He’s got some feeling in his hands and feet, a far cry from just a couple of weeks ago, when it was feared he might not survive.

“I think we have experienced many miracles throughout this,” Lesnick declares. “Blayke is fully breathing on his own. We’ve had movement in both his upper and lower extremities. Personality and humor are there. He’s just terribly thankful to be here.”

“I think it is an incredible journey that Blayke has been on, and an incredible outcome for a really significant injury,” Bjorklund says.

Both Blayke and his 15-year-old brother Braxton were injured when their pickup T-boned a driver going the wrong way on Highway 10, who was turning onto 70th Avenue, near Clear Lake Township.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says State Trooper Ryan Moeser, who responded, “came upon the two vehicles and was unable to avoid a collision.”

The family says Blayke, outside the truck, was hit by the trooper’s squad; then another car hit by the squad struck Braxton.

Lesnick says her 15-year-old brother is out of the hospital but has a lacerated eye and a torn ACL.

She notes Blayke is improving, but his family wants answers.

“The thing I would most like to see is accountability,” Lesnick explains. “You know, I feel incredibly bad for the officer as well. But I mean we deserve some accountability from the Minnesota State Patrol themselves, you know.”

The State Patrol issued a statement the day after the crash, in which Colonel Christina Bogojevic said in part: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred last night on Highway 10 in Clear Lake. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we recognize the profound impact this has on everyone involved. Our hearts go out to all of those involved and their families during this difficult time.”

Trooper Moeser is now on administrative leave.

KSTP has learned the case has been presented to the county attorney’s office, but there’s no word whether she will keep the case or conflict it out because Trooper Moeser patrolled Sherburne County roads.

Typically, a decision on charges in many cases can take around 60 days, but that can vary.

Meanwhile, Blayke has undergone 20 surgeries and has two more to go, Lesnick says.

He also faces three to four weeks of acute patient rehab.

“More than likely, Blayke will probably never walk again,” Lesnick explains. “He suffered a C4 spinal cord injury, which means he’ll have minimal movement below his neck. We have been blessed, we have seen some movement in his upper extremities and most recently, his lower extremities.”

“Survivable, yes. This is a long road ahead,” Bjorklund adds. “His body’s not going to work and function, including motor skills, because of his injuries. It’ll be a long-term disability.”

Still, after everything that’s happened, Lesnick says the family is grateful that Blayke is alive.

“Every day is a blessing, and we’re so incredibly proud of just his strength and determination,” she notes. “He can speak; he can communicate; he remembers everything. He’s himself, and that’s the biggest blessing of all — that we still have Blayke.”