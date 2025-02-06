Middle East latest: Israeli defense minister tells army to set plans for Palestinians to leave Gaza

Israel’s defense minister says he has instructed the army to prepare plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip in line with President Donald Trump’s proposal for the war-ravaged territory.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday the plan “will include options for exit at land crossings as well as special arrangements for exit by sea and air.”

He said he welcomed Trump’s “bold plan, which could allow a large population in Gaza to leave for various places in the world.”

He did not say whether Palestinians would be able to one day return to Gaza, which has been rendered largely uninhabitable by Israel’s 15-month military campaign against Hamas.

Trump on Wednesday proposed that most of Gaza’s population be “permanently” resettled elsewhere while the United States rebuilds the territory.

Palestinians walk in the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians say they don’t want to leave. Trump’s plan was roundly rejected by the Palestinians and much of the international community. Rights groups said it would amount to forcible displacement in violation of international law.

U.S. officials later said the relocation would only be temporary, but Palestinians fear Israel would never allow them to return, deepening and perpetuating a refugee crisis dating back to the establishment of the state.

___

Here’s the latest:

Egyptian officials try to head off Trump’s proposal for Gaza

CAIRO — Egypt has launched a behind-the-scenes diplomatic blitz to try and head off President Donald Trump’s proposal for the mass relocation of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt has warned that such a plan could undermine its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of stability and American influence in the Middle East for decades.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has not publicly responded to Trump’s stunning proposal that most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians be relocated and the United States take charge of rebuilding the territory.

But two Egyptian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks, said Cairo has made clear to the Trump administration and Israel that it will resist any such proposal, and that the peace deal with Israel — which has stood for nearly half a century — is at risk.

They said the message has been delivered to the Pentagon, the State Department and members of the U.S. Congress, as well as Israel’s Western European allies, including Britain, France and Germany.

A Western diplomat in Cairo, also speaking anonymously because the discussions have not been made public, confirmed receiving the message from Egypt through multiple channels. The diplomat said Egypt viewed the plan as a threat to its national security.

The diplomat said Egypt rejected similar proposals from the Biden administration and European countries early in the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into southern Israel. The earlier proposals were broached privately, while Trump announced his plan Tuesday at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

— By Samy Magdy

2 Israeli soldiers die after crane accidentally collapses in Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says two soldiers died and another was severely injured in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media on Thursday reported that the deaths were caused by the accidental collapse of a crane in the border area. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

They are the first Israeli soldiers to die in Gaza since a ceasefire agreement took hold last month, halting the 15-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire, which runs until early March, Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of the territory and are mainly concentrated along the border. The military has warned Palestinians to avoid areas where troops are operating and has opened fire on people accused of violating the terms of the agreement.

In the current phase, Hamas is set to gradually free a total of 33 hostages captured in the initial attack in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The terms of the second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in return for more prisoners and a lasting ceasefire, have yet to be agreed upon.

