All clear given at Metropolitan State University after ‘active violence’ alert is issued

The all-clear has been given at Metropolitan State University after a message was sent out for people on its campus Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the university said a situation at Founders Hall had been resolved, adding police at the scene had determined there’s no ongoing threat.

A lockdown that had been in place for the alert’s duration was also lifted. However, those on campus were asked to remain aware of their surroundings.

A screenshot of the initial message sent to those on the university’s campus said “active violence” was reported in a building on campus. The message went on, saying to run to safety if possible, to hide if the assailant was nearby and barricade doors as quickly and quietly as possible. In addition, the message said there is an imminent threat and to fight if the assailant comes nearby.

Those who received the message were asked to silence their electronics and phones, turn off the lights and be quiet and stay silent. Anyone in hiding shouldn’t move until police say so.

Anyone with details about the incident or is in need of help is asked to call University Security at 651-793-1717.

