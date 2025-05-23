Metropolitan Mosquito Control District pushing back against the cattail mosquito

Minnesota’s mosquito season is almost upon us — and that means the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District is getting to work.

“We’ll be out there treating, so hopefully, [it] shouldn’t be unbearable,” says Andrea Lectka, a field operations supervisor with the district. “We sample for them in the fall, and then in the spring we go back and treat the sites we found breeding.”

The focus this week: the cattail mosquito, with a population that could quadruple in size if left unchecked.

“Basically, they have one generation a year,” explains Scott Larson, an MMCD entomologist. “So, it’s a large population explosion right around the Fourth of July.”

Cattail Mosquito (KSTP-TV)

To keep these pests from spoiling your summer picnic or fishing outing, mosquito control technicians are loading up six helicopters with a pre-hatch insecticide called MetaLarv and spreading it across 5,000 acres in the next few days.

They’ll drop about three pounds of the insecticide per acre into waterways and swamps.

It sinks under the water, all the way down to cattail roots, where the mosquito larvae start eating it. The insecticide, dropped from the air, contains a kind of hormone inhibitor.

“When it enters the water, it basically tricks the mosquito into thinking it should stay a larva instead of becoming an adult,” Larson explains.

MetaLarv (KSTP-TV)

The teams are trying to stop the population explosion of both cattail mosquitoes and floodwater mosquitoes, which hatch during high-water events.

It’s a big job.

Last year, the MMCD treated nearly 262,000 larval acres and 45,000 acres of wetland breeding cattail mosquitoes.

The district has an operating budget of more than $21 million, and in 2024, the agency hired nearly 200 seasonal staff.

The recent rains in the metro have not helped.

“I think we’ve had a couple of inches across the district, so it’s definitely going to have an impact on the population,” Lectka notes. “That’s what they need, they need the rain and the eggs hatch, and they come out.”

MMCD says the insecticides being used are not harmful to people or animals, except mosquitoes and a few other insects.

The hope is, this assault from the skies will make the coming months a little less buggy.

Still, the cattail mosquitoes are almost a breed unto themselves.

“They’re a pretty aggressive people biter, too, that generally come out in late June and July,” says Gary Hillsdale, a mosquito control technician. “Our summers are short here. It’s like we want to have these fun weekends, where we aren’t bothered by mosquitoes. We try and stay on top of it.”