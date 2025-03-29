Metro Transit launches new program to get women interested in law enforcement
Metro Transit is looking to bring more women onto its police force.
A brand-new training aims to make sure young women know what the job is all about. The academy is led by female officers and gives women interested in law enforcement hands-on experience with things like security surveillance and virtual reality scenarios.
This is all part of a national “30-30 Initiative” aiming to increase the number of women in law enforcement by 30% in 2030.
Metro Transit says the force is about 22% women currently so it’s hoping to reach that goal even sooner than 2030.