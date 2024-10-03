Metro Transit increasing presence on transit through pathway program

Metro Transit is adding more layers of security through its Community Service Officer Pathway Program.

The agency says it’s one of the key reasons that the most recent data shows “overall reported crime” is down system-wide.

One of the newest graduates of the program is Corrado Russo. He says the moment he did a ride along with a friend who’s a police officer, he knew he wanted to explore a career change.

“I was just in love with the job, it was action for 10 hours and I said, wow, I need to do this,” said Corrado Russo,

Russo recently completed the CSO Pathway Program, even without any prior experience.

“It was the only program for me, a guy without college and my age,” Russo said.

This allows people with no law enforcement experience or degree to be hired as a CSO and earn college credits. They’ll do things like inspect fares and contact police when they see illegal behavior.

“This pathway helps you go to school, learn how to become a CSO, and the next step is becoming a police officer,” Russo said.

These CSOs join police officers, TRIP agents, and supplemental security officers as more of the “official presence” Metro Transit promised in the safety and security action plan launched two years ago to improve transit conditions.

“When people try to get to work and home, you’re scared. I carry pepper spray. I’ve been attacked on the train before,” said Jackie Cegielski, who lives in Minneapolis.

While some riders still have concerns, the most recent data shows overall reported crime decreased by 17 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

“I think we’re part of the solution,” said Aaron Koski, Senior Manager of Workforce Development with Metro Transit.

Aaron Koski runs the CSO Pathway Program and credits initiatives like this for making transit safer.

“They know that everyone wants to feel safe riding our trains and i think they’re proud they play a part in ensuring that safety,” Koski said.

Russo agrees and is already making the rounds on the light rail.

“People really, really appreciate our presence so it’s a big part of the safety to have someone and we need people,” Russo said.

For more information on Metro Transit’s Community Service Officer Pathway Program CLICK HERE.