Metro Transit gets creative in bid to attract new drivers
Metro Transit is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers that has impacted service since even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the organization is getting creative in an attempt to attract new drivers.
Saturday morning, Metro Transit held a hiring event in Minneapolis’ North Loop that allowed visitors to test drive a 40-foot bus.
Staff was on hand to answer questions, help with applications and provide information on how applicants can get a commercial driver’s license.
Mechanics and Metro Transit police officers were also on site, as they’re also hiring and looking for more candidates.
Metro Transit says it is offering a $5,000 signing bonus, and full-time drivers start out making around $26.16 per hour.
More information is available online.