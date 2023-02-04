Metro Transit gets creative in bid to attract new drivers

Metro Transit is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers that has impacted service since even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the organization is getting creative in an attempt to attract new drivers.

Saturday morning, Metro Transit held a hiring event in Minneapolis’ North Loop that allowed visitors to test drive a 40-foot bus.

Staff was on hand to answer questions, help with applications and provide information on how applicants can get a commercial driver’s license.

We're out here until Noon today at North Loop Garage! We have staff onsite to assist with your operator application, and to guide you through a test drive of a 40ft bus. No experience required!

Mechanics and Metro Transit police officers were also on site, as they’re also hiring and looking for more candidates.

Metro Transit says it is offering a $5,000 signing bonus, and full-time drivers start out making around $26.16 per hour.

