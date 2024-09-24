Metro Transit Chief Morales resigns amid internal investigation

The chief of the Metro Transit police department has resigned a month after he was placed on paid leave, prompting concerns about the future of public safety.

Ernest Morales III took over as chief in March of last year after retiring from the New York City police department.

A source told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Morales resigned this past weekend.



The resignation comes after we reported in early August that Morales was facing an internal investigation for multiple complaints from employees about his behavior in the workplace.



He was placed on paid leave until the investigation was over.



We have not heard back from Morales, but his public Instagram profile shows he spent the past weekend in New York where he worked at the NYPD before retiring and coming to Minnesota.

Back here in the Twin Cities, concerns about Metro Transit public safety still linger.

Metro Transit riders explained drug paraphernalia and crime on the light rail is still a problem.

The former chief has been at the forefront of increased Metro Transit public safety efforts for the past year. Cracking down on crime and recruiting more metro transit officers appeared to be his mission.

Metro Transit riders are now asking, since he stepped down, what’s next?

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS tried taking these concerns to Met Council about what future plans look like and if the interim chief, Capt. Joseph Dotseth, had any comment. They declined to answer.

The Met Council explained under state law, the findings of the internal investigation may not be public data.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is challenging that assertion and will follow up.