Menomonie residents identified as 4 victims of fatal Illinois plane crash

Four people, all from Menomonie, Wisconsin, have died after a plane crash Saturday morning in Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on County Road 1400 N. in Trilla, Illinois around 10:15 a.m.

Footage of the crash site shows wreckage across the road and a neighboring field.

Police said the road would be closed for an extended period of time. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the road and field are southeast of the Coles County Memorial Airport in Mattoon, Illinois.

When police arrived at the crash site, they found all four people who were inside the plane dead. Illinois State Police said all four people were from Menomonie.

WICS, an ABC affiliate located in Springfield, reports the Coles County Coroner says two males and two females died in the crash. No other details about the victims have been provided as of this publishing.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna C180G.

NTSB investigating the April 19 crash of a Cessna C180G airplane near Trilla, Illinois. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 19, 2025

Authorities tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they hope to release additional information on Sunday afternoon. Check back for updates.