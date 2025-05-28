Men convicted of smuggling Indian family found dead near border of Minnesota, Canada to be sentenced Wednesday

Two men will learn their future Wednesday afternoon after being convicted of human smuggling charges connected to a family of four’s death along the border of Minnesota and Canada in 2022.

Federal court records show Steve Shand of Florida and Harshkumar Ramlal Patel, an Indian national, will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Fergus Falls. Both men had requested a new trial, but their motion was denied.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Shand and Patel were convicted by a federal jury of all four counts of human smuggling in late November. The trial saw testimony from an alleged participant in the smuggling ring that prosecutors said brought Indian nationals from Canada into the U.S. The jury also heard from a survivor of the treacherous journey across the northern border, border patrol agents and forensic experts.

Prosecutors said the men were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that has been bringing increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S. They added Patel was the coordinator of the operation while Shand was a driver. Shand was to pick up 11 Indian migrants on the Minnesota side of the Canadian border in January 2022, prosecutors said.

Only seven survived the foot crossing. Canadian authorities found two parents and their young children later that morning, dead from the cold near Emerson, Manitoba. The family was identified as 39-year-old Jagdishkumar Patel, 37-year-old Vaishaliben Patel, 11-year-old Vigangi Patel and 3-year-old Dharmik Patel. An autopsy has confirmed the family died due to exposure. Authorities believe the family died while trying to cross the border during a freezing blizzard.

Authorities say the Patel family arrived in Toronto, Canada on January 12, 2022, and made their way to Emerson either on or around January 18, 2022. Their bodies were found about 12 meters from the border on January 19. No abandoned vehicle was found at the site of the border. Authorities say this indicated someone drove the family to the border and then left.

Patel’s hearing will begin at 1 p.m. and Shand’s hearing will begin at 3 p.m. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.