Memorial services planned for fallen Minnesota park ranger as donations come in for his family

Memorial services are planned for this weekend for the Voyageurs National Park ranger who died in the line of duty while responding to a distress call.

The service for Ranger Kevin Grossheim will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Falls High School in International Falls.

“It has been a difficult week,” said Bob DeGross, Voyageurs National Park superintendent.

On Sunday, Grossheim responded to a distress call. After taking on a family of three in his boat, it overturned in the rough waters. The family made it to shore, but Grossheim didn’t survive.

“The team has been navigating our way through this, great loss,” DeGross said.

DeGross says Grossheim was dedicated to his community and work, especially with new team members as the instructor of a boat certification course.

“He was always wanting to make sure that he made opportunities for people to get through that course so they had a better idea of safe boating,” DeGross said.

Several organizations are now stepping up to help Grossheim’s family.

RELATED: Front Line Foundation grants death benefit to family of fallen park ranger

“It’s heartbreaking, we wish we didn’t exist,” said Lanee Noble, president of the Minnesota 100 Club.

Noble and the Minnesota 100 Club are stepping up to help, donating $50,000 to Grossheim’s family.

“They’re going through so much. Our goal is to get word to them that you’ve got enough to worry about and we’re here to help you financially,” Noble said.

This nonprofit provides emergency financial assistance to first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

In 2024 alone, they’ve given out payments to 12 families, far exceeding any amount the club has ever given since starting this in 1972.

“We gave about $400,000 in 40 years and this year we are nearing $500,000 with this last payment,” Noble said.

A special license plate is one reason they’ve been able to donate so much money. Since 2022, they’ve sold about 25,000 MN 100 Club plates, where $40 from each sale goes into their fund supporting first responders.

They look similar to the Minnesota’s new “blackout” plates except the MN 100 Club plates have a subtle American flag.

“It shows a wave of support to those out there putting their lives on the line every day,” Noble said. “We are incredibly grateful to be able to do this work and serve the first responders of the state of Minnesota.”

For more details on how you can donate to Grossheim’s family, click here.