Memorial Day weekend expected to be another record-breaker for traveling

Millions of Americans are flying or driving to a destination on Friday for Memorial Day weekend, and AAA says a record 45 million people are expected to travel.

Of those, the majority of travelers will be on the roads, with 39 million people expected to be driving to their destination. A perk of doing that this year is having cheaper gas than last year around this time, when the national average for a gall of regular gas was $3.59.

If you plan to start driving later on Friday, experts say it’s best to be behind the wheel before 11 a.m. If you plan to come back on Monday, experts say the worst time on the road will be between 4-7 p.m. An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.

This also marks the first holiday since the Real IDs became required for air travel. The head of Homeland Security says travelers who haven’t yet gotten one will still be able to fly but could be subjected to additional screening. CLICK HERE to see if your flight is on time at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

If you plan to stick around the Twin Cities area for the holiday weekend, there will be plenty of ceremonies and parades to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

There will be a Memorial Day service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday.

In addition, ceremonies are also planned for Monday at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial site in Richfield and Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, among others.

As of now, Minnesota’s Weather Authority is forecasting Monday’s temperatures to be in the low 70s, with mostly sunny conditions for the entire weekend. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.