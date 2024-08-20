Members of the 1980 Olympic ‘miracle’ hockey team unite to support their teammate’s dream

Members of the 1980 Olympic “Miracle on Ice” hockey team gathered for a fundraising golf tournament in Prior Lake on Monday to raise money for “The Ranch.”

Before teammate Mark Pavelich’s death, he wanted to start The Ranch to provide mental health care in Central Minnesota for those in need of assistance, including helping former athletes.

“We’re going to love you until you can love yourself again; we’re going to hold you up until you can stand on your own,” said Tommy Snell, The Ranch’s resident director.

The Ranch had its official ribbon cutting about one year ago in Sauke Center.

In the time since, they’ve welcomed folks from across the United States and Canada for various therapies— including interacting with horses.

There’s a statue of Olympian and Minnesotan Mark Pavelich as you enter the grounds of The Ranch.

Pavelich got the big assist on the game-winning goal by Mike Eruzione against the Soviets, on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic team.

Years later, in 2021, Pavelich died by suicide.

Pavelich’s family said he had a goal to assist those struggling with mental health.

“Hopefully, if we can help somebody else, it would mean so much to him,” said Jean Pavelich Gevik, his sister.

Pavelich’s former hockey teammates from the Iron Range, Olympics, and NHL have turned out to make the dream to build The Ranch into a reality.

Pavelich played hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks. If you’d like to find out more about The Ranch, click here.