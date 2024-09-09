Members of MN National Guard deploying to Middle East

In a week, five members of the Minnesota National Guard will embark on a new mission, thousands of miles from home.

They will be buying and selling war supplies to help those in the thick of the fighting in the Middle East be successful — a job soldiers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS looks different every day.

“We do everything that you can possibly think of. if it’s installation issues, you need some trailers to do your mission, whatever it is, we will get it for you,” said Major Sandra Freeman.

Family, friends and fellow guardsmen gathered Sunday to wish the team well on their mission — which will keep them overseas about a year.