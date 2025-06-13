Members of a Lakeville townhome association questioning bill for roof damage from a storm

Glasswort Drive in Lakeville has the look of an outdoor hardware superstore, with roofing materials everywhere.

“This is just absurd,” declares resident Stephanie Johnson. “We don’t know where this came from.”

A sign attached to homes says a postponed roof replacement project for 32 buildings is now rescheduled for Friday.

“It’s really upsetting and angering,” says Nicole Adefuye, who lives nearby. “Kind of scary in the fact that we could have to pay the $17,000.”

Adefuye says she and others received a letter from the Avonlea Townhome Association last Friday, saying that after a wind/hailstorm in July 2023, each homeowner would have to pay $17,000 for roof repairs, the cost divided among all 147 units in the association.



“You would think they would be coming out and asking for opinions or how we would feel about it,” Adefuye notes. “Or give us information on it, but there’s been no contact or information whatsoever.“

The letter says after “years and months” of negotiations, an offer from the association’s insurance company has been accepted, and a claim settled, and that the total damages amount to more than $2.5 million.

It notes the estimate includes full roof replacement for 26 of the 32 buildings, and partial roof replacement for the remaining six structures.

The letter says the cost is not covered by the association’s insurance policy, and that according to its “governing documents and applicable policies,” the cost must be assessed back to the homeowners.

“So, I’m on the hook for $17,222, and if my insurance decides they’re not going to pay, I have to figure out how to come up with that money,” Johnson says.

She says she’s doubly frustrated because she’s had two roof inspections, both of which found no damage.

One inspector took photos and sent up a drone — still nothing.

“We have had multiple bids, especially in the last week, that prove there’s no hail damage to our shingles,” Johnson says. “So why are they replacing shingles that are not damaged at all? Either way, I’m a single mom with two kids and I lost my job 11 months ago, so I’m already trying to figure how to pay any bills.”

KSTP reached out to the Avonlea Townhouse Association manager and the Association Board, but has not heard back.

Adefuye says even if her insurance company pays up, she’ll still have to shell out about $500 for the deductible, and beyond that, her insurance company hasn’t inspected her roof yet.

She says she hasn’t seen any obvious damage and just wants answers.

“We have not had enough time, the insurance company hasn’t even been able to come out,” Adefuye says. “We have not had any numbers or information about what they found. We have been asking for that information, and nobody has come across it, and once again, it was just thrown at us.”