Melissa Hortman remembered at her longtime Blaine church

The loss of Melissa and Mark Hortman especially hit hard at the Church of Saint Timothy in Blaine, where Hortman and her family attended for years.



Hortman served as a Sunday school teacher at the parish.

When she was 12 years old, Jessica Raaen-Tolzmann helped Hortman at school and says Hortman left a lasting impression on her life.

“Kind, happy, positive energy,” Raaen-Tolzmann said. “She showed the children, I want to be here, and I appreciate you, and I want to get to know you.”

A GoFundMe to help pay for the Hortmans’ funeral, along with repairs to their home, has now been set up for their children, Sophie and Colin.

If you’d like to help, CLICK HERE.