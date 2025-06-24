Melissa and Mark Hortman to lie in state at Capitol; funeral planned for Saturday morning

Memorial and funeral arrangements are now set for late House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

The couple was assassinated the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. State and federal prosecutors have each charged the alleged gunman, Vance Boelter, with murder in connection with their deaths.

RELATED: Who is Vance Boelter, the man wanted in the assassination of Melissa Hortman? I FBI offers $50,000 reward for suspect sought in targeted shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers I Vance Boelter arrested near Green Isle home, ending 43-hour manhunt I Federal charges: Boelter went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers I Sources: Vance Boelter’s wife detained for questioning after traffic stop near Onamia I At Issue: June 22 – Latest on targeted lawmaker shootings, more on threats at the State Capitol

According to plans released early Tuesday morning by Governor Tim Walz’s office, the Hortmans will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda in St. Paul. They will be joined by their dog, Gilbert, who also died after being injured in the attack.

Walz’s office adds the public will be able to pay their respects on Friday from 12-5 p.m., and a private memorial will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Community vigil for Hortmans on steps of state Capitol, memorial growing I Reaction to assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, shooting of Sen. John Hoffman I ‘Kind and generous’: Minnesotans remember Mark Hortman, family dog killed in lawmaker shootings I At Issue: June 15 – Remembering Rep. Melissa Hortman, celebrating Sen. John Hoffman

Former Gov. Al Quie was the last person to lie in state at the Capitol back in 2023. He represented Minnesota in Congress for 20 years before being elected governor in 1978 and serving one term.

Melissa Hortman will be the first woman and the first elected official to serve exclusively in the Minnesota House of Representatives to be accorded this honor. The Hortmans will also be the first couple to lie in state.

Last week, Walz said they deserve this honor.

“Having Mark and Melissa lie in state in the State Capitol is the right thing if her family chooses that,” Walz said. Of a public memorial, he said, “I think those things help us heal.”

On Monday, a moment of silence was held for the Hortmans in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. House of Representatives, after the Minnesota Congressional delegation called on fellow U.S. House members to honor them.

“Let us all honor Melissa and Mark by leading with kindness and compassion by prioritizing civility and humility in our service. And by always striving to make our communities just a little bit better,” said Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota). “Mister Speaker, I ask all of us to join in a moment of silence and honor of Melissa and Mark Hortman.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will stream the service on YouTube and on KSTP.com.

RELATED: Walz: Yvette Hoffman close to being released from hospital I Hoffman family shares more details about targeted shooting I ‘Lucky to be alive’: Sen. Hoffman, wife recovering after being shot several times each I Concerns with the future of Minnesota politics, some using tragedy as motivation I Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers raise conversation about personal information online I State officials tighten control of lawmaker home address information