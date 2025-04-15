Meeker County authorities investigate crime spree in the town of Dassel

Authorities in Meeker County are investigating a crime spree in the town of Dassel.



Last weekend, many downtown businesses suffered broken windows and doors.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crimes and narrowing in on suspects.

“We have some suspects at this time,” Sgt. Ian Coates said. “Not at liberty to identify them yet or the number, but we do have some in mind.”

Thirsty’s Bar and Grill had their front door smashed by the vandals.

“It’s just crazy for Dassel to have this violence going around,” bartender Kari Davis said. “They have to be caught.”

If you have any information on the crimes, call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.