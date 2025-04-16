Jordan Fire Department: Status of 2 people pulled from mobile home unknown, medical examiner on site

The medical examiner is at the scene of an early morning fire in Jordan.

Crews were called to the Valley Green Mobile Home Park, located near Highway 169, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say they’re unsure of the status of two victims who were pulled from the building. However, they did add three dogs died during the fire, and no one else is inside the building.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured footage of a badly burned mobile home, as well as yellow police tape around the scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, which officials with the Jordan Fire Department say didn’t damage any other surrounding homes.

