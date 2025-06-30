Medicaid enrollees in Minnesota wonder what cuts could mean for them

Currently, the U.S. Senate is debating President Trump’s tax cut and policy bill.

It includes more than $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. As many as 253,000 Minnesotans could lose coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

RELATED: The GOP’s big bill would bring changes to Medicaid for millions

At Hennepin Healthcare, about half the patients are covered by Medicaid.

61-year-old Joel Williams is one of them. He’s a retired police officer and is currently being treated for asthma-related complications.

Like so many, Williams is starting to worry about what possible Medicaid cuts could mean for him. Just as confusing, there’s a possibility of more red tape for enrollees and more frequent eligibility checks. Williams says he is in limbo and isn’t sure where to turn with his questions.

“I’m scared and I am not usually scared when it comes to health care, but this is different. I’ve never had to face this or face getting cut,” he said.

RELATED: Medicaid enrollees fear losing health coverage if Congress enacts work requirements

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services says it’s too early to answer many of the questions that are cropping up, but many answers will come once the budget is finalized. After that, Medicaid organizations should be communicating with enrollees.