MDH reports spike in Norovirus cases, warns public about spread of virus

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting a spike in Norovirus outbreaks across the state.

A spokesperson says they are seeing double the amount of outbreaks compared to a typical year. There have already been more than 40 outbreaks reported this year.

Also known as the stomach flu, Norovirus is very contagious.

Amid the holiday season, experts are reminding the public to always wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, not to prepare food within three days of having symptoms, and finally, to immediately clean and disinfect surfaces that may have come in contact with the virus.

Norovirus typically increases during the winter months, but this year Minnesota is seeing the same spike as the rest of the country.

“Every so many years, we see a really high number of cases, and that could just be from a different strain circulating. So that is probably what is happening right now,” said Carlota Meduse with MDH.

“We are seeing it everywhere: long-term care settings, schools, gatherings and events, we’ve seen it all,” she said.

One other note: hand sanitizer typically doesn’t work when it comes to Norovirus, so that makes hand washing all the more important.