Mayor Frey vetoes City Council’s decision to delay George Floyd Square development

Almost five years after the death of George Floyd, the debate is still ongoing over how to develop the site where he was killed.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the City Council’s latest decision to delay the George Floyd Square project.

Last week, the City Council voted to have city staff further study a pedestrian plaza layout despite a previous survey showing it lacked support from immediate neighbors. Minnesota state law prevents a pedestrian plaza from being established if more than 50% of adjacent property owner object to the plan.

The council’s move halted a city-recommended “flexible-open” plan, which would allow traffic and transit to continue while maintaining the ability to close the square to vehicles for public events.

In a letter to the City Council, Frey accuses members of attempting to manipulate the process.

“It’s time to move forward, and these repeated delays are unacceptable,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “Residents and businesses in the area have told us time and again that they want action, and this vote stalls the progress yet again. While the delay is frustrating, we won’t be deterred in our efforts to deliver this for the community.”

Nine council members voted in favor of last week’s measure, so they could possibly have enough support to override the mayor’s veto.

Mayor Frey's veto letter can be viewed in full below: