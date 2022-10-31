Mayor Frey, Commissioner Alexander give status update after 1st month of Operation Endeavor

Monday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander provided a status update after the first month of Operation Endeavor.

Mayor Frey said the numbers are trending in the right direction — down.

“Success in this project does not mean that we have a 100% reduction in gun violence, we will continue to have gun violence in our country,” Frey said Monday afternoon, adding, “we are doing everything that we can to drive it down right now.”

According to the city, in the first 28 days of Operation Endeavor, gun-related 911 calls were down 30% compared to the same time last year. The city also says in that same time frame, there was a 29% decrease in gunshot victims, and carjackings were down 65%.

Additionally, police say at least 100 guns were recovered, including some that were modified to be fully automatic.

“People are seeing and are talking about the effects in terms of work is being done here,” said Dr. Cedric Alexander, Community Safety Commissioner for the city of Minneapolis. “So it’s not just me saying it is what’s being articulated to us about a public, and that makes a huge difference in terms of how the public feels about this operation.”

Alongside federal and state partners, Frey and Alexander rolled out the program in late September.

