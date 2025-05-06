Mass shooting suspect makes court appearance Monday

A man accused of murdering multiple people in Minneapolis made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

James Duane Ortley, 34, was charged with four counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Leras Rainey was one of four people who never came home.



“He was living with us. He left the house real happy, like he’s going to go visit his friends, and told us he’ll be home in a couple of hours,” Les Robinson, Leras’ father, said.

The victims were shot and killed in a car in Minneapolis.



“Everybody loved him. He was a real good boy,” Robinson said.



Rainey’s parents faced their son’s alleged killer in Hennepin County Court on Monday.

This is not Ortley’s first run-in with law enforcement. Court documents show he has several prior felony convictions.



Most recently, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. In that case, prosecutors agreed to a lower sentence in exchange for a guilty plea. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.



Less than a year later, he violated probation when he was charged with a DWI in Itasca County.



Court documents say the judge still agreed to end his probation early.



In February of this year, Hennepin County jail roster records show Ortley was in custody.



Minneapolis police said he was being held as part of a shooting investigation, but he was released without charges two days later.

“That’s how the system is working,” Robinson said. “With his background, he shouldn’t have been out.”



Robinson said the native community is now dealing with the consequences.



“It’s a lot of sadness, things really mixed up. There’s a lot frustration and it will take a lot of time to heal,” he said.