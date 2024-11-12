Marvin Haynes seeking nearly $2M in damages in connection with wrongful conviction

Almost a year after his exoneration after spending nearly 20 years in prison, Marvin Haynes has filed a claim against the State of Minnesota asking for $100,000 for every year he was wrongfully imprisoned.

Haynes, who was convicted of killing 55-year-old Randy Sherer in 2005, was exonerated in December of last year after spending roughly 20 years in the Stillwater prison for charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault. He was 16 years old at the time he was charged.

RELATED: Minnesota man enjoys first day of freedom after judge tosses out conviction

In court documents filed in the Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday, Haynes’ lawyers asked the judge to award him $100,000 for every year of wrongful incarceration, in addition to an award for “unliquidated damages.”

The claim states that Haynes is entitled to compensation for lost wages during the time he was incarcerated.

The court filing added that, since his exoneration, Haynes has had to “navigate reintegrating into society almost entirely on his own and start his adult life from scratch.”

Haynes’ lawyers also say that Haynes feels the effects of the trauma of prison every day and has had to seek neuropsychological testing, a psychiatric evaluation, and ongoing medical and mental health treatment.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the State of Minnesota for a response and will update accordingly.