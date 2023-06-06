Marcy Park in Minneapolis reopens with new safety improvements

A Minneapolis park reopened for the summer and one of the new additions addresses safety concerns in the neighborhood.

Ismail Mohamud and his son are sliding into a new routine at Marcy Park in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

“We created a bond because every time in the mornings he wakes up and looks forward to coming here every day,” Mohamud said. “It’s great. You want to get that Father-Son moment because the more time you spend with him at an early age, he remembers.”

From the basketball court to the lighting improvements, Mohamud said the new space is drawing more families to the area.

“When it was dark before it was renovated, it didn’t feel as protected. People would not come by and stay till sunset,” Mohamud said

The city of Minneapolis improved lighting to change that.

After over three years of planning and construction, the park and recreation board gave Marcy Park a makeover.

Among other things, the city installed new conduits and cabling to support new LED lamps on top of existing poles and bases.

The park board also added a new electrical service which will set the park up well for future lighting improvements or additions.

“This is lit and at least somewhat. There is no lighting on the basketball court,” Vic Thorstenson, Marcy-Holmes neighborhood association president, said.



For years, he’s been fighting for city officials to lighten up dark areas to improve safety for residents.

“There’s fear and it makes a person afraid to walk down the street,” he said. “We have a really serious lighting problem and we’re still going around with the city trying to get them to do something about that.”

Carol HejlStone, Marcy Park Improvement Project Phase 1 project manager, was not available for an interview, but sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a statement saying in part:

“The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board does extensive community engagement prior to designing and beginning construction on park improvements. For the Marcy Park Phase 1 improvements, staff did hear a few requests for improved lighting during the community engagement phase of the project, but the greater community preference was for other park improvements such as more or improved greenspaces, pollinator habitat, keeping playground equipment, full size basketball court, dog park, walking paths, etc.”

Any community members concerned about light levels within the park should contact the park board at 612-230-6400 or info@minneapolisparks.org.

Additional lighting improvements may be addressed in Phase 2 of the construction process, which currently has no established timeline, officials said.