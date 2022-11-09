Maplewood resident pleads guilty to pipe bomb possession

The United States Attorney’s Office for Minnesota announced that a Maplewood man pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Law enforcement searched the home of Dylan Raymond Orr, 27, back in April of 2022 after Orr sent pictures of pipe bombs to another party.

Service of the search warrant revealed two six-inch pipes, end caps and explosive powder — components that authorities say can be easily converted into a destructive device.

One of the pipes found in the search had small BBs attached to the casing.

Orr did not have the proper registration for the devices from the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is a violation of federal law.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Savage Police Department.