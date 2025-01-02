Maplewood man pleads guilty to murders of 2 women who were found dismembered

A Maplewood man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murders of two women he had been romantically involved with who later disappeared.

Joseph Steven Jorgenson, 41, was charged last year in connection with the death of 34-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren. Per a plea agreement submitted to the court on Thursday, he is expected to be sentenced to 40 years for the murder.

At Thursday’s plea hearing, Jorgenson was also charged with and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong. As part of the plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 40 years for this murder as well.

The two sentences will be served concurrently.

During the hearing, Jorgensen admitted to both murders and described how he carried them out.

In the spring of 2023, Jorgenson said he and Starren got into an argument. She asked him to leave her apartment, and he told court officials that he got upset and started hitting her. Jorgenson said he then choked her until she died and admitted he was trying to kill her.

Jorgenson said he then dismembered Starren’s body with a razor blade and brought her to his Maplewood apartment before moving her to a storage unit in Woodbury.

While Thursday marked his first appearance in connection with Xayavong’s death, he entered a guilty plea in her murder as well.

Jorgenson told court officials he and Xayavong were living together in a townhome in Shoreview in 2021. Around Sept. 1 of that year, they got into an argument, and he began beating her. At one point, he thought she had gone unconscious, so he checked her vitals and realized she was deceased.

“I felt bad about [the murder] immediately afterward, but it was my intent at the time to kill her,” he told the judge Thursday.

Jorgenson then dismembered Xayavong’s body and moved it to a storage unit in Coon Rapids.

There were aggravating factors considered in both cases, including that Jorgenson was in a romantic relationship with both victims, both murders happened in the victims’ homes, and he dismembered and hid their bodies.

As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to dismiss a third case in which he was charged with arson, threats of violence and disarming an officer when law enforcement executed a search warrant at his apartment in connection to Starren’s disappearance.

Jorgenson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.