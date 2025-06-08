Mapleton man charged with allegedly killing his father

A Mapleton man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father earlier this week.

Troy Blaine Almhjeld, 47, has officially been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle off of Highway 22 south of the Terrace View Golf Course on Tuesday just after 2 a.m.

Authorities arrived and found a Kia Optima in the ditch — the registered owner of the car was Troy’s father, 71-year-old Blaine Lars Almhjeld.

Court documents state that a witness told officials he saw the car drive off the road and Troy walking away from the vehicle. The witness said that Troy then asked him for a ride, at which point the witness called law enforcement.

A Blue Earth County deputy drove to an apartment on the 200 block of Silver Street West in Mapleton, where Troy and his father both lived. When the deputy arrived, he saw the door to the apartment was open and there was an arm lying on the ground, court records say.

The criminal complaint says that Blaine was lying on the floor covered in blood, with multiple cuts to his chest and injuries to his head. The deputy also found a knife with blood on it in the kitchen.

Blaine was declared dead, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

While authorities continued searching for Troy near the car, he walked out of the woods towards the deputies and was taken into custody.

Court documents note that as Troy was being brought from the scene, he kept asking if his father was OK and said, “me and my dad were arguing, and all kind weird sh*t was going on. Bad sh*t. And he won’t tell me what is going on.”

A witness told authorities that they could hear arguing coming from their apartment after midnight on Tuesday.

Troy’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 12.