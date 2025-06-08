Maple Grove’s main street becomes an open canvas for artists at Chalkfest

Four blocks of artwork, featuring the works of multiple artists, with more than 50 pieces that covered Maple Grove’s Main Street this weekend.

With every piece of art being made from chalk, artists from across the country were able to use the street’s pavement as their own personal canvas, limited only by their imagination and a two-day window.

“It’s gratifying just doing it for myself, but it’s gratifying knowing that people love your work and are just enjoying the entire festival, not just only my work,” Sharyn Chan, with the California Artists, said.

Because every piece is made from chalk, there is only a limited time to see the artist’s creations — especially when rain began to fall in Maple Grove during the festival.

Luckily, to be an artist, one has to be creative, and some quick ingenuity kept most pieces relatively unharmed from the weather.

“We were able to put some cardboard down on top, and then plastic on top of that, and preserve a lot,” Chan said. “I just had to recreate the bottom, but pretty much we pulled the plastic up and everything was pretty darn good.”

The tarps will go away on Sunday, however, and like all the pieces created at Chalkfest, each one will slowly fade away, wiping the canvas clean for next year.

Main Street will remain closed on Monday in the city, allowing anyone who was not able to make it to Chalkfest to look at the art before traffic resumes.