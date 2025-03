Maple Grove High School track athlete dies after practice

A Maple Grove High School track athlete died last week after he suffered a medical incident following practice.

A verified GoFundMe page identified the athlete as 16-year-old Espoir Missite.

“His lively spirit and passion for science, sport and life impacted everyone he encountered, and his absence is profoundly felt by all,” the fundraiser states.

The Maple Grove Police Department said officers responded to a medical emergency just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on a trail near Maple Grove High School.

Bystanders gave life-saving aid until emergency personnel arrived and took over. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Missite’s cause and manner of death.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Maple Grove High School for comment.