Many parents expect to pay more this year for back to school supplies

As we’re all watching every dollar we spend these days, parents listen up. School supply shopping is here.

The cost can always be a challenge.

Nearly three-quarters of back-to-school shoppers expect to spend at least the same as last year, according to a new PwC survey. Of that group, more than one in three parents anticipate spending more.

“I’ve come to terms with it,” parent Shana Banas said. “I’m grateful we have two kids. If we had more kids I often think about how much more difficult that would be. We are capable of it, but it is always an added expense.”

The survey showed parents trying to save money on sending their kids back to school are cutting back on technology and clothing.

Target announced its maintaining its 2024 prices on key back-to-school items, including its popular list of 20 must-have supplies, still adding up to a total of less than $20.