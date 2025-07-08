Manny Collins father arrested in connection with son’s death

The father of Manny Collins was arrested on Monday in connection with the 16-year-old’s death, Anoka County officials said.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights, was booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his son, Manny. He has not been charged as of this publication.

Manny’s remains were found in the Elk River landfill on June 28.

Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, says the last time she spoke with her son was during a 4 a.m. phone call on May 8. Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise previously said that authorities believe Manny was taken against his will.