Mankato residents dump debris from flood-damaged basements; City prepares for more rain

Mankato residents on Saturday dumped the ruined, flood-soaked contents of their basements at a city designated site as the city prepared for more rounds of rainfall later in the day.

Flash flooding on Friday filled city streets and parking garages, closing several streets temporarily. Shared video showed cars submerged in the rising water.

By Saturday morning, as residents stopped at the debris drop-off site on Sakatah Drive, the water had largely receded from city streets, leaving behind costly repairs.

Khadija Hussein and her husband were among the households with a truckload full of damaged goods.

Hussein said her family lost two laptops, four computer tablets, several suitcases worth of clothes and brand new carpeting.

“Five to six times I had to vacuum to soak it up,” she said before the couple left to retrieve another load. “It was too bad.”

The Husseins expect insurance to cover no more than $5,000 of an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Rain totals for Friday were between 4.5 and 6.1 inches across town, and 19 households called the city to report a flooded basement, said Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson.

“But, you know, the true number is really unknown. It’s hard to say,” he added. “We were hoping to get some more calls of people that had so that we could get information.”

“The flooding had occurred in lower spots, in some cases,” Mankato Associate Director of Public Safety Jeff Bengtson began, asked if there was an explanation behind which basements flooded.

“Maybe they had their own sump pumps were not working effectively, and they weren’t able to keep up. We just got a lot of water in a short period of time.”

No injuries were reported, according to Bengtson during the noon update from the pair of city officials at the drop-off site.

At that point, no rain had fallen on Saturday. That is, until it came down fast less than an hour and a half later, briefly subsiding again before another late afternoon round of rain.

The swollen and swift moving Minnesota River measured 24 feet going into the day, according to Johnson. It’s expected to crest at 28 feet on Monday morning, he added.

The historic high peak for the river running through Mankato and North Mankato is 30 feet, Bengtson added. “That was in 1993 I believe.”

He and Johnson were cautiously optimistic that the city’s flood control system will keep the city safe from another large influx of water over the weekend, adding the river level situation on Monday is quite variable.

“A lot of that’s dependent on how much rain they get out west…and north, upstream from Mankato and how long it takes to get here,” Johnson explained.

“The way these systems have been rolling in from the southwest, it’s anyone’s guess.”

Mankato’s debris drop-off site will open again on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the need persists next week, the city will continue to make the site available, Johnson said.

The city has posted several updates to its website between Friday and Saturday regarding conditions, including the latest street, park and camp area closures.

RELATED: Waterville residents brace for more rain as Cannon River rises

RELATED: State urges well water caution as floodwaters take over neighborhoods

For the latest flooding updates and weather conditions, CLICK HERE.